60th CS On the Job, Cyber Readiness Cell

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Leone, 60th Communications Squadron cyber transport supervisor, conducts a test on a network equipment rack Sept. 17, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The 60th CS maintains and troubleshoots Air Mobility Command's second largest network, providing secure and non-secure connectivity for Travis AFB’s three wings and 55 partner units. The network is comprised of 15,000 devices, 563 switches and 14 routers valued at $44 million. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

