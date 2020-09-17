U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rimsha Wasim, 60th Communications Squadron Knowledge Management Freedom of Information Act manager, redacts a sensitive digital document Sept. 17, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. In this type of scenario, the non-releasable information will be covered with a black box, completely voiding it and making it unreadable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 14:15
|Photo ID:
|6408811
|VIRIN:
|200917-F-RU983-1111
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|22.56 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 60th CS On the Job, Cyber Readiness Cell [Image 13 of 13], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
