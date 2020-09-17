Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60th CS On the Job, Cyber Readiness Cell [Image 12 of 13]

    60th CS On the Job, Cyber Readiness Cell

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2020

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rimsha Wasim, 60th Communications Squadron Knowledge Management Freedom of Information Act manager, redacts a sensitive digital document Sept. 17, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. In this type of scenario, the non-releasable information will be covered with a black box, completely voiding it and making it unreadable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 14:15
    Photo ID: 6408811
    VIRIN: 200917-F-RU983-1111
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 22.56 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60th CS On the Job, Cyber Readiness Cell [Image 13 of 13], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

