60th CS On the Job, Cyber Readiness Cell

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Communications Squadron discuss logistics, Sept. 11, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The squadron maintains and troubleshoots Air Mobility Command's second largest network providing secure and non-secure connectivity for Travis AFB’s three wings and 55 partner units. The network is comprised of 15,000 devices, 563 switches and 14 routers valued at $44 million. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

