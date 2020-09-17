60th CS On the Job, Cyber Readiness Cell

Network switches are stacked prior to base-wide deployment Sept. 17, 2020, in the 60th Communication Squadron’s cyber readiness cell at Travis Air Force Base, California. The 60th CS maintains and troubleshoots Air Mobility Command's second largest network, providing secure and non-secure connectivity for Travis AFB’s three wings and 55 partners units. The network is comprised of 15,000 devices, 563 switches and 14 routers valued at $44 million. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

