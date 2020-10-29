U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade fuel a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at an airfield Oct. 29th, 2020 in the Middle East.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 04:54
|Photo ID:
|6407973
|VIRIN:
|201029-Z-LS292-005
|Resolution:
|3477x2656
|Size:
|889.67 KB
|Location:
|KW
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldiers preparing to take off [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Stanford Toran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
