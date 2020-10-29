U.S. Army Cpl. Aaron Robinson, fueler with Alpha Company, 628th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, assists with fueling a UH-60 Black Hawk Oct. 29th, 2020 in the Middle East.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 04:54
|Photo ID:
|6407972
|VIRIN:
|201029-Z-LS292-004
|Resolution:
|3984x2656
|Size:
|786.95 KB
|Location:
|KW
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldier assist with fueling [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Stanford Toran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
