U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Rich Adams, UH-60 pilot with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, stands in front of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter on an airfield Oct 29th, 2020 in the Middle East.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 04:54
|Photo ID:
|6407971
|VIRIN:
|201029-Z-LS292-003
|Resolution:
|3984x2656
|Size:
|796.7 KB
|Location:
|KW
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Long day of flying [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Stanford Toran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
