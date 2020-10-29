U.S. Army Spc. Drew Wrocklage, crew chief with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, poses for a photo on an airfield in the 28th ECAB's area of operations Oct. 29th, 2020 in the Middle East.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.29.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 04:53 Photo ID: 6407969 VIRIN: 201029-Z-LS292-001 Resolution: 3984x2656 Size: 635.3 KB Location: KW Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Long day of work [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Stanford Toran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.