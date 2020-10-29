U.S. Army Spc. Drew Wrocklage, crew chief with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, poses for a photo on an airfield in the 28th ECAB's area of operations Oct. 29th, 2020 in the Middle East.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 04:53
|Photo ID:
|6407969
|VIRIN:
|201029-Z-LS292-001
|Resolution:
|3984x2656
|Size:
|635.3 KB
|Location:
|KW
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Long day of work [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Stanford Toran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
