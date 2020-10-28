Total Force maintainers enable C-17 airlift at JBPH-H

Master Sgt. Sean Stanton, 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron C-17 Aircraft Maintenance Unit electrical and environmental lead, services aircraft wiring October 28, 2020, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The C-17 Globemaster IIIs assigned to JBPH-H are operated by Hawaii Air National Guard and active duty air crews from the 204th and 535th Airlift Squadrons. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

Date Taken: 10.28.2020
Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US