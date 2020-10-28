Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Total Force maintainers enable C-17 airlift at JBPH-H [Image 7 of 8]

    Total Force maintainers enable C-17 airlift at JBPH-H

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Sean Stanton, 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron C-17 Aircraft Maintenance Unit electrical and environmental lead, services aircraft wiring October 28, 2020, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The C-17 Globemaster IIIs assigned to JBPH-H are operated by Hawaii Air National Guard and active duty air crews from the 204th and 535th Airlift Squadrons. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 00:35
    Photo ID: 6407850
    VIRIN: 201028-Z-GR156-0158
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Total Force maintainers enable C-17 airlift at JBPH-H [Image 8 of 8], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Total Force maintainers enable C-17 airlift at JBPH-H
    Total Force maintainers enable C-17 airlift at JBPH-H
    Total Force maintainers enable C-17 airlift at JBPH-H
    Total Force maintainers enable C-17 airlift at JBPH-H
    Total Force maintainers enable C-17 airlift at JBPH-H
    Total Force maintainers enable C-17 airlift at JBPH-H
    Total Force maintainers enable C-17 airlift at JBPH-H
    Total Force maintainers enable C-17 airlift at JBPH-H

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Globemaster III
    HIANG
    JBPHH
    Maintenance
    154th Wing
    154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Team Hickam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT