    Total Force maintainers enable C-17 airlift at JBPH-H [Image 3 of 8]

    Total Force maintainers enable C-17 airlift at JBPH-H

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing Public Affairs

    C-17 Globemaster III Engine Shop technicians, Senior Airman Tyson Avega, 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, and Staff Sgt. Quinn Habeck, 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, change a thrust conversion actuator Oct. 28, 2020, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Aircraft maintenance is conducted with the Air Force’s Total Force initiative, having Hawaii Air National Guard and active duty service members working together to complete the same mission sets. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 00:35
    Photo ID: 6407846
    VIRIN: 201028-Z-GR156-0111
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    C-17
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Globemaster III
    HIANG
    JBPHH
    Maintenance
    154th Wing
    154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Team Hickam

