Total Force maintainers enable C-17 airlift at JBPH-H

C-17 Globemaster III Engine Shop technicians, Senior Airman Tyson Avega, 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, and Staff Sgt. Quinn Habeck, 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, change a thrust conversion actuator Oct. 28, 2020, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Aircraft maintenance is conducted with the Air Force’s Total Force initiative, having Hawaii Air National Guard and active duty service members working together to complete the same mission sets. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

