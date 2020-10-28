Master Sgt. Sean Stanton, 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron C-17 Aircraft Maintenance Unit electrical and environmental lead, services aircraft wiring Oct. 28, 2020, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Maintenance Airmen, such as Stanton, often travel onboard the C-17 Globemaster III during overseas missions to provide immediate correction of various aviation systems. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 00:35
|Photo ID:
|6407848
|VIRIN:
|201028-Z-GR156-0172
|Resolution:
|5298x3532
|Size:
|3.59 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Total Force maintainers enable C-17 airlift at JBPH-H [Image 8 of 8], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
