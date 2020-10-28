Staff Sgt. Quinn Habeck, 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron C-17 Globemaster III Engine Shop technician, changes a thrust conversion actuator Oct. 28, 2020, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Each of the C-17’s four engines are capable of producing more than 40,000 pounds of thrust. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 00:35 Photo ID: 6407847 VIRIN: 201028-Z-GR156-0061 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 3.02 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Total Force maintainers enable C-17 airlift at JBPH-H [Image 8 of 8], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.