Master Sgt. Sean Stanton, 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron C-17 Aircraft Maintenance Unit electrical and environmental lead, climbs a ladder Oct. 28, 2020, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Maintenance Airmen, such as Stanton, often travel onboard the C-17 Globemaster III during overseas missions to provide immediate correction of various aviation systems. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 00:35 Photo ID: 6407851 VIRIN: 201028-Z-GR156-0199 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 3.12 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Total Force maintainers enable C-17 airlift at JBPH-H [Image 8 of 8], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.