    JEFFERSON CITY, MO, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2019

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Breig 

    Missouri National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. Joshua Roth is recognized by The Adjutant General of the Missouri National Guard, Brig. Gen. Levon Cumpton during the National Guard Birthday Ball 2019. Roth, a Firefighter in St. Louis, was saved the life of a child while responding to a fire in August 2019.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2019
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 16:48
    Photo ID: 6407415
    VIRIN: 191214-Z-CL644-107
    Resolution: 4908x3450
    Size: 8.19 MB
    Location: JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US 
    Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Joshua Roth is recognized by The Adjutant General of the Missouri National Guard, Brig. Gen. Levon Cumpton during the National Guard Birthday Ball 2019 (Missouri National Guard photo by Spc. Christopher Saunders). [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Joshua Breig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Living the creed.
    Living the creed.
    Living the creed.
    TAGS

    Missouri
    Missouri National Guard
    TAG
    Saving Lives
    MONG
    Always Ready
    Always there
    #MoGuard
    CSEL
    Go Guard
    FF2 Joshua Roth
    Joshua Roth
    Sergeant Joshua Roth
    Sgt. Joshua Roth
    Brig. Gen. Levon Cumpton
    Command Sgt. Maj. Kannon John
    Missouri National Guard Birthday Ball

