Sgt. Joshua Roth is recognized by The Adjutant General of the Missouri National Guard, Brig. Gen. Levon Cumpton during the National Guard Birthday Ball 2019 (Missouri National Guard photo by Spc. Christopher Saunders).

Sgt. Joshua Roth is recognized by The Adjutant General of the Missouri National Guard, Brig. Gen. Levon Cumpton during the National Guard Birthday Ball 2019. Roth, a Firefighter in St. Louis, was saved the life of a child while responding to a fire in August 2019.
|12.14.2019
|10.29.2020 16:48
|6407415
|191214-Z-CL644-107
|4908x3450
|8.19 MB
|JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US
|ST. LOUIS, MO, US
