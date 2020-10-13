Missouri Army National Guard Sgt. and St. Louis Firefigher, Joshua Roth shakes hands with Governor Mike Parson as he is awaded the Governor's Medal. The 57th Governor of Missouri presented Roth the award for actions taken to save a childs life while responding to a fire in August 2019 (Missouri Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Breig).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2020 Date Posted: 10.29.2020 16:48 Photo ID: 6407412 VIRIN: 201013-Z-NW412-062 Resolution: 2076x2595 Size: 416.37 KB Location: JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Living the creed. [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Joshua Breig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.