Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Living the creed. [Image 1 of 4]

    Living the creed.

    JEFFERSON CITY, MO, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Breig 

    Missouri National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Missouri Army National Guard Sgt. Joshua Roth stands in his dress Firefighter uniform waiting to be awarded the Missouri Governor's Medal by the 57th Governor of Missouri, Mike Parson (Missouri Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Breig).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 16:48
    Photo ID: 6407410
    VIRIN: 201013-Z-NW412-051
    Resolution: 2369x4003
    Size: 604.03 KB
    Location: JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US 
    Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Living the creed. [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Joshua Breig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Living the creed.
    Living the creed.
    Living the creed.
    Sgt. Joshua Roth is recognized by The Adjutant General of the Missouri National Guard, Brig. Gen. Levon Cumpton during the National Guard Birthday Ball 2019 (Missouri National Guard photo by Spc. Christopher Saunders).

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Missouri
    Missouri National Guard
    Saving Lives
    MONG
    Always Ready
    Always there
    #MoGuard
    Go Guard
    Mike Parson
    Gov. Mike Parson
    FF2 Joshua Roth
    Governor's Medal
    Joshua Roth
    Sergeant Joshua Roth
    Sgt. Joshua Roth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT