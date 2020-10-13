Missouri Army National Guard Sgt. and St. Louis Firefigher, Joshua Roth shakes hands with Governor Mike Parson as he is awaded the Governor's Medal. The 57th Governor of Missouri presented Roth the award for actions taken to save a childs life while responding to a fire in August 2019 (Missouri Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Breig).
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 16:48
|Photo ID:
|6407413
|VIRIN:
|201013-Z-NW412-065
|Resolution:
|3093x2474
|Size:
|564.77 KB
|Location:
|JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Living the creed. [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Joshua Breig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT