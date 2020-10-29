Southern Eagle Dining Facility celebrates re-opening

Col. Kurt Helphinstine, 4th Fighter Wing commander, speaks during the grand re-opening of the Southern Eagle Dining Facility Oct. 29, 2020 at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. Before closure, the DFAC served an average of 152,000 members across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Derry)

