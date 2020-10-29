Southern Eagle Dining Facility celebrates re-opening

Members of Team Seymour gather for the grand re-opening ceremony of the Southern Eagle Dining Facility Oct. 29, 2020 at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. After two years of undergoing renovations, the DFAC will be open to all service members, dependents, civilians and retirees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Derry)

Date Taken: 10.29.2020 Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US