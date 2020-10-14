Southern Eagle Dining Facility set to open after 2 years

After two years of being inactive, the Southern Eagle Dining Facility will be open to all service members, dependents, civilians and retirees. Additionally, the Afterburner Flight Kitchen, located on the flightline, will also be reopened and available to service members who are working on the flightline.

