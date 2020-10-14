Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Southern Eagle Dining Facility set to open after 2 years [Image 1 of 6]

    Southern Eagle Dining Facility set to open after 2 years

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Derry 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    After two years of being inactive, the Southern Eagle Dining Facility will be open to all service members, dependents, civilians and retirees. Additionally, the Afterburner Flight Kitchen, located on the flightline, will also be reopened and available to service members who are working on the flightline.

    4th Fighter Wing
    DFAC
    Seymour Johnson
    4 FW
    Food 2.0

