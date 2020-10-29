Southern Eagle Dining Facility celebrates re-opening

Airman 1st Class Logan Sattler, 4th Force Support Squadron services specialist, cuts the ribbon during the grand re-opening of the Southern Eagle Dining Facility Oct. 29, 2020 at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. The renovated DFAC also comes with a renovated menu, called Food 2.0. Food 2.0 is an AF initiative developed to enhance food quality, variety and availability of nutritious meals in providing and sustaining military force for wartime feeding operations and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Derry)

