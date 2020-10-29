Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Southern Eagle Dining Facility celebrates re-opening [Image 6 of 6]

    Southern Eagle Dining Facility celebrates re-opening

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Derry 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airman 1st Class Logan Sattler, 4th Force Support Squadron services specialist, cuts the ribbon during the grand re-opening of the Southern Eagle Dining Facility Oct. 29, 2020 at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. The renovated DFAC also comes with a renovated menu, called Food 2.0. Food 2.0 is an AF initiative developed to enhance food quality, variety and availability of nutritious meals in providing and sustaining military force for wartime feeding operations and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Derry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 15:09
    Photo ID: 6407235
    VIRIN: 201029-F-YG657-1090
    Resolution: 8075x5383
    Size: 4.56 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Southern Eagle Dining Facility celebrates re-opening [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Southern Eagle Dining Facility set to open after 2 years
    Southern Eagle Dining Facility celebrates re-opening
    Southern Eagle Dining Facility celebrates re-opening
    Southern Eagle Dining Facility celebrates re-opening
    Southern Eagle Dining Facility celebrates re-opening
    Southern Eagle Dining Facility celebrates re-opening

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Southern Eagle Dining Facility celebrates re-opening

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    4th Fighter Wing
    DFAC
    Seymour Johnson
    SJAFB
    4FW
    Food 2.0

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT