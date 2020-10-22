A Sumter community veteran observes the dedication of the Sumter Veterans Park in Sumter, South Carolina, Oct. 22, 2020. The park is a space for the community to honor and remember all branches of the U.S. military and to highlight Sumter’s motto “Uncommon Patriotism”. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Gutierrez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.22.2020 Date Posted: 10.29.2020 13:46 Photo ID: 6407052 VIRIN: 201022-F-JT758-1013 Resolution: 4878x3063 Size: 7.51 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shaw celebrates Veterans Park dedication [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jacob Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.