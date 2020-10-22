Shaw celebrates Veterans Park dedication

A Sumter community veteran observes the dedication of the Sumter Veterans Park in Sumter, South Carolina, Oct. 22, 2020. The park is a space for the community to honor and remember all branches of the U.S. military and to highlight Sumter’s motto “Uncommon Patriotism”. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Gutierrez)
