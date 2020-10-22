Members of the military and the Sumter community cut the ribbon at the Sumter Veterans Park in Sumter, South Carolina, Oct. 22, 2020. The design allows for a mix of gathering space and areas for quiet reflection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Gutierrez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.22.2020 Date Posted: 10.29.2020 13:46 Photo ID: 6407046 VIRIN: 201022-F-JT758-1042 Resolution: 5862x3413 Size: 10.59 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shaw celebrates Veterans Park dedication [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jacob Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.