    Shaw celebrates Veterans Park dedication [Image 1 of 4]

    Shaw celebrates Veterans Park dedication

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Gutierrez 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the military and the Sumter community cut the ribbon at the Sumter Veterans Park in Sumter, South Carolina, Oct. 22, 2020. The design allows for a mix of gathering space and areas for quiet reflection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Gutierrez)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 13:46
    Photo ID: 6407046
    VIRIN: 201022-F-JT758-1042
    Resolution: 5862x3413
    Size: 10.59 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Shaw celebrates Veterans Park dedication [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jacob Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

