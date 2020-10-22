Shaw celebrates Veterans Park dedication

U.S. Air Force Col. Lawrence T. Sullivan, 20th Fighter Wing commander, speaks at the dedication for the Sumter Veterans Park in Sumter, South Carolina, Oct. 22, 2020. The Sumter Veterans Park began in 2016 as a project created in conjunction with the 75th anniversary of Shaw AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Gutierrez)

Date Taken: 10.22.2020
Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US