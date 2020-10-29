Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shaw celebrates Veterans Park dedication

    A Sumter community veteran observes the dedication of the Sumter Veterans Park in

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class Jacob Gutierrez 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Military personnel assigned to Shaw Air Force Base, alongside members from the local community, gathered to celebrate the dedication of the Sumter Veterans Park, Oct. 23.

    The park is a space for the community to honor and remember all branches of the U.S. military and showcase Sumter’s dedication to the military community.

    “The design we have here allows for a mix of gathering space and areas for quiet reflection.” said Joseph T. McElveen Jr., Sumter City mayor. “It’s very appropriate. We have so many veterans here in the community.”

    The Sumter Veterans Park began in 2016 as a project coinciding with the 75th anniversary of Shaw AFB. The park will incorporate future veterans’ monuments including a full-size replica of the P-51 Mustang in honor of four Sumter natives who were also Tuskegee Airmen.

    “The reason that this base has the ability to generate airpower and project force is because of this community,” said Col. Lawrence T. Sullivan, 20th Fighter Wing commander. “We wouldn’t exist without your support.”

