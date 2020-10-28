Getting fueled up at the mobile command post

Sgt. 1st Class Carlisle Thompson, a telecommunications operations chief with the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Utah National Guard, fills a generator with diesel fuel at a mobile command post during a Warfighter Exercise at Fort Carson, Colo., October 28, 2020. Thompson and his team help to maintain the command post so brigade staff can work without interruption. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rich Stowell)

