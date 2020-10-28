Getting fueled up at the mobile command post

Sgt. Brian Parham (above) and Spc. Everardo Chaidez (below), petroleum supply specialists with the 59th Quartermaster Co., 68th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 43rd Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, get ready to fill fuel cans during a Warfighter Exercise at Fort Carson, Colo., October 28, 2020. Members of the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Utah National Guard, requested the fuel to power their mobile command post. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rich Stowell)

