Getting fueled up at the mobile command post

Sgt. 1st Class Somaya Andreason, an air traffic control operator, demonstrates how to operate a generator for Pvt. 1st Class Haylee Braiden, a fire control specialist, at a mobile command post during a Warfighter Exercise at Fort Carson, Colo., October 28, 2020. Andreason and Braiden need to make sure the command post has constant power so they can operate their computer equipment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rich Stowell)

