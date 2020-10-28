Sgt. Carmen Ojeda, an automated logistical specialist with the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Utah National Guard, carries fuel to a generator at a mobile command post during a Warfighter Exercise at Fort Carson, Colo., October 28, 2020. Ojeda works with her team in the command post to support brigade staff during operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rich Stowell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2020 Date Posted: 10.28.2020 21:04 Photo ID: 6406166 VIRIN: 201028-Z-CA120-0009 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 7.31 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Getting fueled up at the mobile command post [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Richard Stowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.