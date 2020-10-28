Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Getting fueled up at the mobile command post [Image 3 of 5]

    Getting fueled up at the mobile command post

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Stowell 

    204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    Sgt. Carmen Ojeda, an automated logistical specialist with the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Utah National Guard, carries fuel to a generator at a mobile command post during a Warfighter Exercise at Fort Carson, Colo., October 28, 2020. Ojeda works with her team in the command post to support brigade staff during operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rich Stowell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 21:04
    Photo ID: 6406166
    VIRIN: 201028-Z-CA120-0009
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 7.31 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Getting fueled up at the mobile command post [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Richard Stowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Getting fueled up at the mobile command post
    Getting fueled up at the mobile command post
    Getting fueled up at the mobile command post
    Getting fueled up at the mobile command post
    Getting fueled up at the mobile command post

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Engineers
    Utah Army National Guard
    Army
    Camp Williams
    204 MEB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT