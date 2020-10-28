Getting fueled up at the mobile command post

Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Torres, a liaison officer with the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Utah National Guard, hands fuel canisters to Spc. Adam Smith, a motor transport operator, during a Warfighter Exercise at Fort Carson, Colo., October 28, 2020. Torres and Smith work in the operations section of the 204th. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rich Stowell)

Date Taken: 10.28.2020
Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US