Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Torres, a liaison officer with the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Utah National Guard, hands fuel canisters to Spc. Adam Smith, a motor transport operator, during a Warfighter Exercise at Fort Carson, Colo., October 28, 2020. Torres and Smith work in the operations section of the 204th. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rich Stowell)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 21:04
|Photo ID:
|6406165
|VIRIN:
|201028-Z-CA120-0004
|Resolution:
|3952x2823
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Getting fueled up at the mobile command post [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Richard Stowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
