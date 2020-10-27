Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF Brown visits VAFB [Image 5 of 9]

    CSAF Brown visits VAFB

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hanah Abercrombie and Airman 1st Class Hanah Abercrombie

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S Air Force Chief of Staff General Charles Q. Brown Jr. visits the 576th Flight Test Squadron Missile Processing Facility Oct. 27, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. As one of two U.S. Space Force operational ranges, the base-unique units are critical to the nation’s security, economic prosperity and scientific knowledge. Spacelift operations at the West Coast launch base provide services, facilities and range safety control for the conduct of Department of Defense, NASA and commercial space launches. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Hanah Abercrombie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 19:33
    Photo ID: 6406125
    VIRIN: 201027-F-IZ563-1021
    Resolution: 6064x4047
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
