CSAF Brown visits VAFB

U.S Air Force Chief of Staff General Charles Q. Brown Jr. visits the 532th Training Squadron training bay Oct. 27, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. Vandenberg AFB hosts the only space technical schools, as well as being one of two U.S. Space Force operational ranges. The base’s unique units are critical to the nation’s security, economic prosperity and scientific knowledge. Spacelift operations at the West Coast launch base provide services, facilities and range safety control for the conduct of DOD, NASA and commercial space launches. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Hanah Abercrombie)

