U.S Air Force Chief of Staff General Charles Q. Brown Jr. visits the 576th Flight Test Squadron Missile Processing Facility Oct. 27, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. As one of two U.S. Space Force operational ranges, the base-unique units are critical to the nation’s security, economic prosperity and scientific knowledge. Spacelift operations at the West Coast launch base provide services, facilities and range safety control for the conduct of Department of Defense, NASA and commercial space launches. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Hanah Abercrombie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2020 Date Posted: 10.28.2020 19:33 Photo ID: 6406121 VIRIN: 201027-F-IZ563-1006 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 4.84 MB Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSAF Brown visits VAFB [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Hanah Abercrombie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.