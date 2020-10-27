CSAF Brown visits VAFB

U.S Air Force Chief of Staff General Charles Q. Brown Jr. briefs Airmen during an all-call Oct. 27, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. During the all-call, Brown talked about the necessity of change and how it is critical to protect National Security. During Brown’s time at Vandenberg AFB, he visited different squadrons across the installation to include the 576th Flight Test Squadron Missile Processing Facility and 532nd Training Squadron training bay and met with base leadership and addressed Vandenberg personnel during an all-call. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Hanah Abercrombie)

Date Taken: 10.27.2020
Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US