Lima Company Receiving

Rct. Joel Hernandez Cordova with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, receives his initial haircut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Oct. 28, 2020. Recruits received haircuts immediately after arriving to create uniformity. Rct. Hernandez Cordova is from Lynwood, California, he was recruited out of RS San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

