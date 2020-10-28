Rct. Juan M. Sanabria with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, responds to orders during a contraband brief during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Oct. 28, 2020. At this point, recruits are informed of the articles under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Rct. Sanabria is from Casagrande, Arizona, he was recruited out of RS Phoenix. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2020 Date Posted: 10.28.2020 17:51 Photo ID: 6406051 VIRIN: 201028-M-OQ594-2003 Resolution: 5345x3563 Size: 2.59 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lima Company Receiving [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.