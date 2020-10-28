Lima Company Receiving

Rct. Jose E. Acuna with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, is welcomed to receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Oct. 28, 2020. At this point, recruits are informed of the articles under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Rct. Acuna is from Phoenix, Arizona, he was recruited out of RS Phoenix. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

