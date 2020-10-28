Lima Company Receiving

Rct. Corbin P. Notesine with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, receives his initial haircut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Oct. 28, 2020. Recruits received haircuts immediately after arriving to create uniformity. Rct. Notsine is from Elkl, Nevada, he was recruited out of RS Salt Lake City. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

