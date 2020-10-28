Lima Company Receiving

Rct. Connor L. Shepherd with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, makes his phone call home during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Oct. 28, 2020. The next time these recruits will contact their families will be by postal mail in 2-3 weeks. Rct. Shepherd is from Celina, Texas, he was recruited out of RS Phoenix. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

