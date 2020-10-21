Demolition day volunteers place a table in a front end loader during a demolition day at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 21, 2020. Volunteers from various ASAB agencies worked together to help expedite the completion of the new Wing Operation Center project that will consolidate vital response agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 06:36
|Photo ID:
|6405143
|VIRIN:
|201021-F-RF516-1546
|Resolution:
|4474x2882
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|KUWAIT CITY, KW
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Demo Day: stress relief while supporting the mission [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Monica Roybal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT