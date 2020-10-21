Demo Day: stress relief while supporting the mission

Demolition day volunteers place a table in a front end loader during a demolition day at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 21, 2020. Volunteers from various ASAB agencies worked together to help expedite the completion of the new Wing Operation Center project that will consolidate vital response agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal)

