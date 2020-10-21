Demolition day volunteers move debris outside at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 21, 2020. Wing Operation Center project leaders solicited volunteers to help dismantle and demolish various items to make room for essential ASAB response units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 06:36
|Photo ID:
|6405142
|VIRIN:
|201021-F-RF516-1185
|Resolution:
|3547x2259
|Size:
|408.67 KB
|Location:
|KUWAIT CITY, KW
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Demo Day: stress relief while supporting the mission [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Monica Roybal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
