U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Dana Council, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, breaks a shelf during a demolition day at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 21, 2020. Volunteers cleared out a building to help facilitate the new Wing Operation Center project that will streamline day-to-day communications among integral ASAB units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2020 Date Posted: 10.28.2020 06:38 Photo ID: 6405138 VIRIN: 201021-F-RF516-1046 Resolution: 4272x3558 Size: 1.15 MB Location: KUWAIT CITY, KW Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Demo Day: stress relief while supporting the mission [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Monica Roybal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.