    Demo Day: stress relief while supporting the mission [Image 4 of 9]

    Demo Day: stress relief while supporting the mission

    KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT

    10.21.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Dana Council, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, breaks a shelf during a demolition day at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 21, 2020. Volunteers cleared out a building to help facilitate the new Wing Operation Center project that will streamline day-to-day communications among integral ASAB units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 06:38
    Photo ID: 6405138
    VIRIN: 201021-F-RF516-1046
    Resolution: 4272x3558
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: KUWAIT CITY, KW 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Demo Day: stress relief while supporting the mission [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Monica Roybal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    volunteers
    construction
    Kuwait
    386th Air Expeditionary Wing
    386th AEW
    Ali Al Salem
    ASAB
    Demo Day: demolition
    Wing Operation Center
    386th Mission Support Group
    386th MSG

