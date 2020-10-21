U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Dana Council, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, breaks a shelf during a demolition day at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 21, 2020. Volunteers cleared out a building to help facilitate the new Wing Operation Center project that will streamline day-to-day communications among integral ASAB units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 06:38
|Photo ID:
|6405138
|VIRIN:
|201021-F-RF516-1046
|Resolution:
|4272x3558
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|KUWAIT CITY, KW
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Demo Day: stress relief while supporting the mission [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Monica Roybal, identified by DVIDS
