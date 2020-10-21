U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mark Macias, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron heavy equipment operator, waits to pick up debris during a demolition day at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 21, 2020. Members assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Mission Support Group organized the demolition day to help promote the new Wing Operation Center project, slated for completion early next year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2020 Date Posted: 10.28.2020 06:37 Photo ID: 6405140 VIRIN: 201021-F-RF516-1130 Resolution: 4622x3316 Size: 888.65 KB Location: KUWAIT CITY, KW Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Demo Day: stress relief while supporting the mission [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Monica Roybal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.