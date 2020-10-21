Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Demo Day: stress relief while supporting the mission

    KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT

    10.21.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A pile of debris is stacked during a demolition day at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 21, 2020. More than 20 volunteers demolished furniture, shelves, desks and other large bulk items to make room for the new Wing Operation Center construction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal)

