A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III taxis down the flightline at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 27, 2020. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2020 23:01
|Photo ID:
|6404928
|VIRIN:
|201027-F-MM641-1003
|Resolution:
|7360x4140
|Size:
|8.44 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, C-17 delivers cargo during Agile Flag 21-1 [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Andrew Kobialka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
