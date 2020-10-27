A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III parks on the flightline at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 27, 2020. The C-17 is 55 feet 1 inch tall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2020 23:00
|Photo ID:
|6404924
|VIRIN:
|201027-F-MM641-1110
|Resolution:
|4745x6643
|Size:
|4.34 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, C-17 delivers cargo during Agile Flag 21-1 [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Andrew Kobialka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
