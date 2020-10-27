Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-17 delivers cargo during Agile Flag 21-1

    C-17 delivers cargo during Agile Flag 21-1

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III parks on the flightline at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 27, 2020. The C-17 is 55 feet 1 inch tall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 23:00
    Photo ID: 6404924
    VIRIN: 201027-F-MM641-1110
    Resolution: 4745x6643
    Size: 4.34 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 delivers cargo during Agile Flag 21-1 [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Andrew Kobialka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17A Globemaster III

    Mountain Home Air Force Base

