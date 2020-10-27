U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron unload cargo for Checkered Flag 20-1 from a C-17 Globemaster III at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 27, 2020. Cargo is loaded onto the C-17 through a large aft ramp and door system that accommodates virtually all of the Army’s air-transportable equipment such as a 69-ton M1 Abrams main battle tank, armored vehicles, trucks and trailers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2020 Date Posted: 10.27.2020 23:01 Photo ID: 6404925 VIRIN: 201027-F-MM641-1098 Resolution: 7028x3953 Size: 5.51 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C-17 delivers cargo during Agile Flag 21-1 [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Andrew Kobialka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.