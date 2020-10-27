Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    C-17 delivers cargo during Agile Flag 21-1 [Image 12 of 18]

    C-17 delivers cargo during Agile Flag 21-1

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron chains cargo into place at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 27, 2020. The cargo is to be used in Checkered Flag 20-1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka) (Proprietary information redacted)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 23:00
    Photo ID: 6404922
    VIRIN: 201027-F-MM641-1053
    Resolution: 6140x4912
    Size: 15.13 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 delivers cargo during Agile Flag 21-1 [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Andrew Kobialka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C-17 delivers cargo during Agile Flag 21-1
    C-17 delivers cargo during Agile Flag 21-1
    C-17 delivers cargo during Agile Flag 21-1
    C-17 delivers cargo during Agile Flag 21-1
    C-17 delivers cargo during Agile Flag 21-1
    C-17 delivers cargo during Agile Flag 21-1
    C-17 delivers cargo during Agile Flag 21-1
    C-17 delivers cargo during Agile Flag 21-1
    C-17 delivers cargo during Agile Flag 21-1
    C-17 delivers cargo during Agile Flag 21-1
    C-17 delivers cargo during Agile Flag 21-1
    C-17 delivers cargo during Agile Flag 21-1
    C-17 delivers cargo during Agile Flag 21-1
    C-17 delivers cargo during Agile Flag 21-1
    C-17 delivers cargo during Agile Flag 21-1
    C-17 delivers cargo during Agile Flag 21-1
    C-17 delivers cargo during Agile Flag 21-1
    C-17 delivers cargo during Agile Flag 21-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    C-17A Globemaster III

    Mountain Home Air Force Base

    TAGS

    C-17
    intel
    acc
    pallet
    mountain home
    cargo
    tents
    164th Airlift Wing
    tdy
    scif
    366th fw
    325th LRS
    AgileFlag21
    readyflag
    Checkered Flag 20-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT