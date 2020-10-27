U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron and Loadmasters from the 164th Airlift Wing off-load cargo from a C-17 Globemaster III at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 27, 2020. The cargo arrives toward the end of Agile Flag 21-1 which will transition into Checkered Flag 20-1 the next week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka) (Proprietary information redacted)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2020 Date Posted: 10.27.2020 23:01 Photo ID: 6404927 VIRIN: 201027-F-MM641-1070 Resolution: 7360x4140 Size: 14.91 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C-17 delivers cargo during Agile Flag 21-1 [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Andrew Kobialka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.