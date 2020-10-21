Electrician's Mate 3rd Class Jordan Redd on the right, from Connersville, Indiana, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) engineering department, conducts insulation maintenance on Ford's flight deck Oct. 21, 2020. Ford is in port on Naval Station Norfolk for a scheduled Window of Opportunity for maintenance during her 18-month post delivery test and trials phase of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Trenton Edly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2020 Date Posted: 10.27.2020 09:45 Photo ID: 6403622 VIRIN: 201021-N-GN815-1025 Resolution: 3501x4902 Size: 2.61 MB Location: US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintenance [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Gary Prill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.